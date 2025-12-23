Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after buying an additional 364,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,278,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $136,453,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.80, for a total value of $9,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,664 shares of company stock worth $273,879,032. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

UTHR stock opened at $513.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $519.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.72.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

