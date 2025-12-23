Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,755 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board names internal successor — Fastenal announced President Jeff Watts will succeed Dan Florness in July (internal promotion signals continuity of strategy and execution, which markets typically view favorably). Fastenal names Jeff Watts as next CEO

Positive Sentiment: Analysts cite smooth transition — William Blair and other commentators emphasize the orderly handoff and strategic continuity, underpinning positive analyst views and a Buy stance for some firms. Fastenal: Smooth CEO Transition and Strategic Continuity Underpin Buy Rating

Neutral Sentiment: Company and major outlets publish transition details — Official filings and press releases outline timing and leadership roles; broad news coverage (Reuters, Yahoo, MarketWatch) gives investors the facts but no operational surprises. Fastenal Announces CEO Transition

Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns / downgrade — A published downgrade argues Fastenal is "too expensive" and flags valuation (high P/E, stretched multiples) as a reason to reduce exposure despite the management change. That analyst view may cap upside if others follow. Fastenal Has Gotten Too Expensive (Downgrade)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastenal this week:

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

Further Reading

