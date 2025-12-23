Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 2.0% increase from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

Shares of INFL opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,945.55 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.