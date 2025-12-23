Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Enpro Earnings

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enpro in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Enpro’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Enpro’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 7.81%.Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Enpro Stock Performance

NPO stock opened at $219.05 on Tuesday. Enpro has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $248.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.91.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,124,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Enpro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Enpro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 341,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,427,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Enpro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

