Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Henry Schein (HSIC)

12/16/2025 – Henry Schein had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/10/2025 – Henry Schein had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Henry Schein is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Henry Schein had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Henry Schein had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Henry Schein was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Henry Schein had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

