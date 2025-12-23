LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Cut to “Hold” at DA Davidson

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, December 15th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of LINKBANCORP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

LNKB opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.43. LINKBANCORP has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 5.3% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 188,722 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 162.3% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 327,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 202,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LINKBANCORP by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Link Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, serving as the parent of Link Bank. Established to support the growth of a regional financial institution, the company offers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Link Bank. With an emphasis on community banking, Link Bancorp focuses on building long-term relationships with individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations across its footprint.

The company’s core activities include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage financing, deposit account services and treasury management solutions.

