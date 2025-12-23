Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCFT

Mastercraft Boat Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.430 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,697,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,316.52. This represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 58,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,182,804.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,699,928 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,533.36. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,367 and have sold 103,857 shares valued at $2,121,382. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stores Impacting Mastercraft Boat

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercraft Boat this week:

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.