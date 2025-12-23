Great Waters Wealth Management Has $19.59 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,867.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.