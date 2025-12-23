Great Waters Wealth Management Buys 52,767 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $63,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 739,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 257,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 160,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 304,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

DFAS opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $72.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.