OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bulwark Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp now owns 210,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 35,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 537,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 79,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VMBS opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1615 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

