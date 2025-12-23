OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $25,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 220.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,563,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,953.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 495,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 483,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,348,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 151,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

