Prism Advisors Inc. Takes $17.32 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 297,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,321,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.