Matrix Trust Co Purchases 19,362 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 992.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $118.65.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

