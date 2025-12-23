Matrix Trust Co Purchases 19,362 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 992.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Trading Up 2.8%
NYSE:C opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $118.65.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.
Trending Headlines about Citigroup
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: OCC withdraws a 2024 amendment to Citi’s 2020 consent order, easing regulatory constraints tied to risk-management and data-governance deficiencies. That relief should free management to accelerate transformation, capital returns and strategic investments. OCC Lifts Oversight on Citigroup
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Citi as a buyback beneficiary — management has stepped up repurchases, which reduce share count and can be a direct driver of EPS and multiple expansion. Continued buybacks support the bullish thesis. 5 Stocks Using Buybacks to Drive Serious Upside Into 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg reports Citi is beefing up its Japan investment-banking team to capture a deal boom — incremental hires in Asia position the bank to win fees and advisory revenue in a strong M&A/ECM environment. Citigroup to Boost Japan Investment Banking Team on Deal Boom
- Positive Sentiment: KBW (via CNBC coverage) has publicly said Citi could be the top big-bank performer in 2026 — a visible analyst endorsement that can attract flows and strengthen sentiment. Why KBW’s McGratty says Citi will be the top Big Bank performer of 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga reports heavy options activity around Citi, signaling speculative interest that can amplify intraday moves and volatility but is not a fundamental change. Traders should expect larger short-term swings. Citigroup’s Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi-related entities fell below a substantial-holding threshold in Inghams Group — a routine registry update with limited impact on Citi’s fundamentals. Citigroup Entities Fall Below Substantial Holding Threshold in Inghams Group
- Neutral Sentiment: RenaissanceRe extended a secured LOC facility involving Citibank Europe — evidence of ongoing client banking relationships but not a material company-level catalyst. RenaissanceRe Extends Secured Letter of Credit Facility
- Negative Sentiment: Some senior talent exits and external hires by rivals (e.g., HSBC recruiting ex-Citi executives) are minor reminders of talent churn in banking — a potential headwind for relationship continuity but not an immediate earnings driver. HSBC Hires Ex-Citi Executive Ida Liu
Analyst Ratings Changes
C has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
