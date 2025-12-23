Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $6.87 billion and $575.69 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $417.36 or 0.00475966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,451,082 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

