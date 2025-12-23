Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $27.92 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SCHD opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

