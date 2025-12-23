Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,416 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 941,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after acquiring an additional 79,901 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 66,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

