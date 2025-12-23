Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after buying an additional 1,856,559 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,782,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,310,000 after purchasing an additional 618,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,935,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,064,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,039,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

