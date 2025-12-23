Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $35,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

