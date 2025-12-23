TCW Transform 500 ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:VOTE)

TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.
TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%
VOTE opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $903.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02.
TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile
