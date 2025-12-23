Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 658.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,354,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after acquiring an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $510,284,000 after acquiring an additional 504,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition: Coinbase agreed to buy prediction?markets startup The Clearing Company, accelerating its push to become an “Everything Exchange” and to add a new fee?generating product line beyond core crypto trading. This deal is being framed as a growth catalyst for engagement and new revenue streams. Read More.

Acquisition: Coinbase agreed to buy prediction?markets startup The Clearing Company, accelerating its push to become an “Everything Exchange” and to add a new fee?generating product line beyond core crypto trading. This deal is being framed as a growth catalyst for engagement and new revenue streams. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Klarna partnership: Coinbase struck a deal to let Klarna and other institutions use USDC for short?term funding, which could boost institutional custody, settlement volumes and on?platform stablecoin flows. Institutional use cases support recurring revenue opportunities. Read More.

Klarna partnership: Coinbase struck a deal to let Klarna and other institutions use USDC for short?term funding, which could boost institutional custody, settlement volumes and on?platform stablecoin flows. Institutional use cases support recurring revenue opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Coinbase is enabling businesses to create stablecoins and supporting third?party on?ramps (e.g., Bitget/Alchemy Pay zero?fee USDC on?ramp backed by Coinbase), which widen addressable market and could increase transaction and custody volumes. Read More.

Product expansion: Coinbase is enabling businesses to create stablecoins and supporting third?party on?ramps (e.g., Bitget/Alchemy Pay zero?fee USDC on?ramp backed by Coinbase), which widen addressable market and could increase transaction and custody volumes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional backing: Reports that Cathie Wood/Ark significantly added COIN shares drew attention and may support buying momentum from large, visible investors. Read More.

Institutional backing: Reports that Cathie Wood/Ark significantly added COIN shares drew attention and may support buying momentum from large, visible investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed: Several firms reiterated or adjusted ratings (Mizuho neutral with a $280 PT; Cantor reiterated buy but trimmed assumptions) — consensus remains a Moderate Buy, but target dispersion is wide, reflecting uncertainty on growth vs. regulation. Read More.

Analyst views mixed: Several firms reiterated or adjusted ratings (Mizuho neutral with a $280 PT; Cantor reiterated buy but trimmed assumptions) — consensus remains a Moderate Buy, but target dispersion is wide, reflecting uncertainty on growth vs. regulation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry backdrop: Coinbase projects large stablecoin growth and industry lobbying around stablecoin yield rules continues — favorable long?term market dynamics, but monetization and policy outcomes remain uncertain. Read More.

Industry backdrop: Coinbase projects large stablecoin growth and industry lobbying around stablecoin yield rules continues — favorable long?term market dynamics, but monetization and policy outcomes remain uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal/regulatory risk: Coinbase sued Michigan arguing state sports?betting laws don’t apply to prediction markets — signals likely regulatory fights as the product rolls out, which could lead to restrictions or added compliance costs. Read More.

Legal/regulatory risk: Coinbase sued Michigan arguing state sports?betting laws don’t apply to prediction markets — signals likely regulatory fights as the product rolls out, which could lead to restrictions or added compliance costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Frederick Ehrsam sold 1,375 shares at about $252.82 (SEC Form 4 filed). The size is small relative to Coinbase’s market cap but insider sales can be perceived negatively by some investors. Read More.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $1,478,923.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,538.26. This represents a 92.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total transaction of $10,954,400.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,833,195. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $294.00 price target on Coinbase Global and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $417.00 to $404.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.