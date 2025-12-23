Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $94.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

