Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 2,858 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $629.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

