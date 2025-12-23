Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 61,440 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1,822.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,440 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 206.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

