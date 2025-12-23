U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,087 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after buying an additional 727,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,268,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after buying an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,098,000 after buying an additional 3,394,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock valued at $16,723,492. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

