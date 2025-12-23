Osprey Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft
Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness on AI upside — Wedbush/Dan Ives reiterating Outperform and a $625 price target implies material upside for MSFT if AI monetization accelerates into 2026. Microsoft Stock Has 29% Upside in 2026, Says Dan Ives
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts forecasting a large incremental AI revenue stream — one top analyst scenario models roughly $25B of AI-driven revenue in fiscal 2026, supporting claims that MSFT may be undervalued on current multiples. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock: Top Analyst Forecasts $25B AI Revenue Boost
- Positive Sentiment: Product and partnership momentum — new partnerships, a cybercrime platform rollout and multi-year deals (e.g., with Cognizant) expand commercial channels for Copilot/Azure services. These deals support revenue visibility even as investment ramps. Microsoft Expands AI Footprint
- Positive Sentiment: Large AI-capex commitments — Microsoft is funneling sizable capital into AI (including major investments in India and Canada), which supports long-term cloud/AI leadership despite short-term spending. Heavy AI Investment Positions Microsoft
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention and favorable long-term narratives (dividend-growth narrative, Zacks/Fool coverage) keep MSFT in buy-lists even as short-term volatility persists. Why Microsoft Is a Top Growth Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Gaming struggles — coverage noting Xbox is “losing the console race by miles” highlights declining hardware sales, layoffs and studio cuts that pressure Xbox profitability and near-term investor sentiment. Losing the Console Race by Miles
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and governance concerns — reports that Satya Nadella is pressing teams on Copilot progress (and commentary about micromanagement) suggest internal stress over execution timelines. Microsoft CEO Pushes Staff on Copilot Ambitions
- Negative Sentiment: Concerns about OpenAI exposure and required spending — some analysts/columns argue OpenAI ties could be a liability and commentators warn Microsoft “requires mass spending” to keep Azure competitive, both of which can pressure margins and near-term sentiment. OpenAI Is Looking More Like A Liability Jim Cramer Says Microsoft “Requires Mass Spending”
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft
Microsoft Stock Performance
Shares of MSFT opened at $485.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.
Insider Activity at Microsoft
In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microsoft
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The Last Gold Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.