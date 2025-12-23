Osprey Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.03.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $485.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

