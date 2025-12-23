Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.95.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $953,691.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,127.20. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,465 shares of company stock worth $3,804,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

