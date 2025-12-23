Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $154,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161,668 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHH. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.7%

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $687.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.74%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

