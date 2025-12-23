Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes $442,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.00, for a total value of $1,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,168. This represents a 15.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total transaction of $334,784.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,554.22. The trade was a 59.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,414.07 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,412.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,303.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 426.96% and a net margin of 21.20%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,441.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.