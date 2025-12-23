Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Position Reduced by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $579.83 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $544.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $650.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.08.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total value of $13,019,717.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,977.66. The trade was a 89.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

