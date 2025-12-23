American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 2855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

American Business Bank Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $566.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

