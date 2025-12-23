TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.26 and last traded at C$17.40, with a volume of 9374308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current year.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

