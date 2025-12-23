Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.3450 and last traded at $9.3450, with a volume of 1119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.0710.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MITFY
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS: MITFY) is a UK?based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.
Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The Last Gold Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.