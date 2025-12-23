Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.3450 and last traded at $9.3450, with a volume of 1119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.0710.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS: MITFY) is a UK?based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.

Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

