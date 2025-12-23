Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 86,878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,500,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

