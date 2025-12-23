Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October $XBOC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 69.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $324,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

XBOC opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

