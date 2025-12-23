Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 48,734 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 48,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of America Movil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of America Movil by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America Movil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

America Movil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.75. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.2811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is 45.53%.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

Further Reading

