Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 59,572 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,572 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 578,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 370,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 46.83%.The firm had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,800. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the acquisition, the executive owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.