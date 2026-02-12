Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 87,903 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,903 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of OneSpaWorld worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 313.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 48.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OSW stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 509,817 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,205.23. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 154,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,165.22. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,569 shares of company stock worth $685,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

