Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 69,155 Brandes International ETF $BINV

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandes International ETF (BATS:BINV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Brandes International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandes International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,898,000.

Brandes International ETF Stock Up 0.3%

BINV opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. Brandes International ETF has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $313.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Brandes International ETF Company Profile

The Brandes International ETF (BINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies who perform their business activities outside the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be undervalued BINV was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

