Northland Securities Predicts PowerFleet Q4 Earnings

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Northland Securities boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for PowerFleet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

PowerFleet Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of AIOT opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.The firm had revenue of $113.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.69 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIOT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 784.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in PowerFleet by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 39.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT)–based telematics and asset-tracking solutions designed to help businesses monitor, manage and optimize fleets of vehicles and industrial equipment. Its core offerings include wireless sensors, GPS tracking devices and cloud-hosted software platforms that provide real-time visibility into vehicle whereabouts, usage patterns, fuel consumption and maintenance needs. The company’s systems also support regulatory compliance and safety monitoring, enabling customers to reduce operational costs, minimize theft and improve overall asset utilization.

The company’s hardware portfolio features RFID readers, active and passive tags, onboard diagnostics (OBD) adapters and temperature or motion sensors that can be deployed on trucks, trailers, forklifts, containers and other high-value assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.