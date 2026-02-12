11,652 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 98.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 187,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,336,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 467,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 281,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $66,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Stock Down 4.4%
CRM stock opened at $184.93 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.81 and a fifty-two week high of $330.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Salesforce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.57.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Salesforce News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha argues the pullback is a value opportunity: durable SaaS moat, large RPO, double-digit subscription growth and AI monetization support a bullish 18?month target (~$330). Salesforce: Buy The Fear In Enterprise SaaS Durability
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat says AI disruption fears are overblown and lists Salesforce as a top SaaS name to buy on the dip, citing analyst Buy bias, outperformance on profit metrics, and catalysts from upcoming earnings/guidance. AI Disruption Overblown! 4 Software Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters and strategists (e.g., JP Morgan) view the sector sell?off as a buying opportunity created by overstated AI disruption fears—suggesting quality software names like Salesforce may recover as outlooks stabilize. AI disruption fears create buying chance in US software stocks, strategists say
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s highlights heavy short interest and the possibility of a short squeeze in software stocks—a technical catalyst that could produce a sharp rally even if fundamental AI concerns persist. Software Stocks Look Primed for a Short Squeeze
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks compares CRM with peers like Intuit for value investors—useful context but not an immediate catalyst; it frames CRM relative valuation and investor appetite. CRM vs. INTU: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Yahoo reports Salesforce is reshaping workforce and leadership as the company pushes into AI while facing weaker CRM returns—operational restructuring and leadership moves increase short?term execution risk and may pressure sentiment. Salesforce Reshapes Workforce And Leadership As AI Push Meets Weak CRM Returns
- Negative Sentiment: More than 1,400 employees have signed a letter urging CEO Marc Benioff to drop potential ICE work after a controversial joke—public employee revolt and reputational scrutiny create near?term PR and contract risk. Salesforce employees call on CEO Benioff to cancel ICE ‘opportunities’
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks notes CRM fell more than the broader market in the latest session (sharp intraday weakness), reflecting sensitivity to the sector sell?off and headline risk. Here’s Why Salesforce.com (CRM) Fell More Than Broader Market
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.