Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Hexcel by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $87.93 on Thursday. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

