Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 212.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NU by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in NU in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 334,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Santander upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

NU opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

