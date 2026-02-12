Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $2.73 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $405.00 price target on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $390.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

