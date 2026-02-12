Cameco Corporation $CCJ Stock Holdings Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.