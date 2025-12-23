Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,937 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 99.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 60,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 5.8%

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $207.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA’s pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA’s approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

