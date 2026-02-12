PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 1,400 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,893,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,815,331. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $8,056,910.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 303,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $10,799,984.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 157,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $5,448,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $16,833,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,192,450.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 9,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $296,190.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $8,624,200.00.

NYSE:PBF opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.94. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.14.

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

