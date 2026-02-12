Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 31st

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 10.5% increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 155.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

UE opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The business had revenue of $119.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2,108.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 45.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 137.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

