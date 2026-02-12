Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur Ryan Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $778.97 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $759.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

