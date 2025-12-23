Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 181,329 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.0% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 143,244 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQDH opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $94.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

