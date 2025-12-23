Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,730 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF $SIZE

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,726,000 after buying an additional 21,936 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.40. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $164.97.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

